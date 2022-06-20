SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager is dead and a community is grieving after a shooting in Lackawanna County. Officials say it happened early Saturday morning in Spring Brook Township.

Gun violence has taken the life of a 17-year-old in the Poconos and Investigators are calling it a homicide and asking the public for help, as a teenager’s life was tragically cut short.

“A sad day for this area,” stated Joseph Grzenda Jr., of Wapwallopen.

A memorial for 17-year-old Joseph Roberson of Thornhurst Township lies on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township with flowers and a picture of the teenager smiling in a lifevest out on the water.

That’s where Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched Saturday at midnight.

“Tone: 99 with mutual aid respond, 71 Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township for a GSW to the head, unknown if breathing,” said the 911 dispatcher, Courtesy via BROADCASTIFY.







Roberson was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton where he later died.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland ruled the teenager’s death a homicide. Rowland says he was shot once in the head.

The community is now grappling with the tragedy.

“That honestly breaks my heart I couldn’t even imagine what the parents of a teenager would be going through to lose someone. You know, no parent wants to lose a child honestly,” said Angela Guarino, of Dunmore.

“That student had so much to give, and so much to offer. I have a 21-year-old that’s just starting out and if that were my son I wouldn’t know what to say,” added Grzenda Jr.

Roberson was a student at North Pocono High School.

The school district put out this statement Monday: “Sudden death is always difficult to process and can have a profound effect on adolescents.”

The North Pocono School District will hold grief counseling sessions for students this week, beginning Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Any student who needs support is urged to reach out directly to the high school.

This is an ongoing investigation. The District Attorney’s Office and state police have had no further comment. There is currently no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact State Police Dunmore at 570-963-3156.