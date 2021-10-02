Community gathers for SPCA 30th annual walk for animals event

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People walked in Luzerne County to help our four-legged friends.

The Luzerne County SPCA held their 30th annual walk for the animals at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township, Saturday morning.

Many people and pups including our own morning anchor Kelly Byrne, came out to help raise funds to help the SPCA in their effort.

“It helps us spread the word, advocate for our animals and just really gather the community together for a beautiful time,” explained Todd Hevner the Executive Director of SPCA Luzerne County.

The event also had face painting for the kid’s basket raffles, and an opportunity for those who attended to take photos with their pups.