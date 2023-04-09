SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for an Easter celebration were disrupted by a Snyder County church fire Monday, but all hope was not lost.

Outdoor service is not something new to the Salem Lutheran congregation Selinsgrove; this time, the location was due to the fire that broke out in the basement of the church on Monday.

Pastor Schaeffer says the amount of support they’ve received has been a blessing.

“Overwhelmed with the community support other congregations, offering us everything from space to prayers to support to things like chalices and paton’s and christ candles, and things like that that we needed that were in the building and that we can’t use right now,” said Stina Schaeffer, a Pastor at Salem Lutheran.

The church is confident they will rise stronger than before with the support of the faithful.

“Pretty much every church within probably a 50-mile radius has been in touch with us to offer support and anything that we might need,” said Pastor Schaeffer.

In the end, it seems the decision to hold Easter service on the grounds of their church was the right one.

“Service was wonderful. All I can say is wow I didn’t. I didn’t know what was gonna happen I don’t know if anyone’s gonna show up because of the weather we had over 100 people and it. It was just overwhelming,” said the co-council president of Salem Lutheran Church Neil Klinger.

One member of the congregation’s favorite part of the service was…

“When we came up and we got to smash eggs on people’s heads, happy Easter,” exclaimed Emma Moyeo, a member of Salem Lutheran.

Pastor Schaeffer says what’s important is that they were together. As of now, the church will remain closed for the foreseeable future.