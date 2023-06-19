PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to change pandemic-imposed visitation policies at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

The facility continues to follow National Veterans’ Health Administration Guidance on COVID-related protections and restrictions.

28/22 News has been covering this story since the onset of the pandemic. Now, the call for change is louder than ever and veterans are joining forces with lawmakers.

The federal government officially ended the COVID-19 public health emergency last month. Vietnam veterans like Thomas Kane enjoy spending time with other local vets and stress the importance of in-person interactions.

“Some Vietnam veterans during COVID had no place to meet, and they used to meet up the VA and that was canceled for a while, and now that things have eased up a little bit they’re still having a hard time finding a place to meet,” said Thomas Kane, Vietnam Veteran.

Kane is one of the Vietnam Veterans who plan to attend a community discussion about the matter planned for Tuesday at Miller’s Ale House in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“We can only do so much, it’s the politicians that actually have to make the changes,” Kane continued.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is set to attend, and other lawmakers have been invited.

The goal of the meeting is to talk about how they can support veterans at the VA and their families while the policies remain in effect.

“There’s a lot of pride in veterans and they don’t like talking about things, not even to family but friends, other veterans, and that’s why we go up there. Half of us are veterans and the other half, like my wife, goes up with me, a lot of spouses go up, and of course, they like seeing the girls more than they like seeing us but we’re the guys they talk to a lot,” Kane added.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Wilkes-barre VA Medical Center for comment but has not heard back. Anyone is welcome to attend the community meeting at Miller’s Ale House in Wilkes-Barre Township, Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.