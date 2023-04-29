PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hundreds came out to a non-profit event in Luzerne County dedicated to supporting autism.

Parenting Autism United hosted a “Community Day Supporting Autism” at Solomon Plains Elementary School.

Families enjoyed free face painting, activities, and storytime with Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione.

Small businesses, vendors, and other local organizations took part, helping connect families with resources available to them in our community.

Money raised supports local programming for people of all ages and abilities in northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information check out Parenting Autism United’s Facebook page.