GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans, first responders, and their families enjoyed ‘Community Day’ an event all about health and wellness in Wayne County.

Gouldsboro American Legion and the organization ‘Warrior Strong’ teamed up to offer fitness classes, and information about Medicare, Veterans benefits, and mental health and wellness.

‘Warrior Strongs’ mission is to promote physical and mental health for veterans and their families while building community.

“I was working with men and women in uniform and I saw the importance of working out, yoga, meditation and I wanted to give that to the veteran community outside of the military base,” said Tom Tice the founder of Warrior Strong.

‘Warrior Strong’ hosts’ wellness classes in Scranton geared toward empowering veterans with an emphasis on mental health.