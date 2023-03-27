SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together after a fast-moving fire in Sunbury displaced over a dozen people.

A multi-home fire in Sunbury, Sunday afternoon, brought out several fire departments to fight the flames. But, despite their efforts, multiple families lost everything and what was left of one of the homes was torn down.

Community members that witnessed the devastating fire on Miller Street knew that those who were displaced would be taken care of.

“People helping out, the fire companies, and all that and Salvation Army and stuff like that. The stores, the community aid stores. Everybody’s willing to help. We have a good community for that, lot of help in this community,” said neighbor Bruce Bostian.

Neighbors in the community wasted no time helping the families.

Within just 24 hours of the fire occurring, community members and fire stations such as Good Will Hose Company banded together, raising money and collecting donations for the 13 individuals that were displaced.

“I was able to speak with the majority of the fire victims and the importance of getting this out there is because they lost everything. I couldn’t imagine that being my home and everything’s gone,” said Support Unit Coordinator for the Good Will Hose Company, Victoria Rosancrans.

The fire station is collecting essentials for each family.

Even out-of-town friends of the victims are lending a hand in any way they can.

“This is a lot for a family to go through, not to mention that it’s multiple families. So, setting up the GoFundMe and sharing it around and trying to get everybody together to help is one of the least things that I can do to help,” said Maureen Cecelia of Pittsburgh.

Although these families lost so much, they will always have the support of Sunbury.

“People can say what they want about Sunbury, but when something like this happens our community is great. The businesses are great and one thing that we do here in the city of Sunbury is taking care of our own and it’s great to see,” added Rosancrans.

If you are interested in donating to the families that lost their homes in the fire, GoFundMe accounts have been set up in an effort to support the families.