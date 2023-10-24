NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier Tuesday, the family and friends of the teenagers gathered to say an emotional goodbye. 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was in New Philadelphia for a balloon launch in their memory.

More than 200 balloons were released as the community came together for the two boys.

Allegrucci had had the chance to talk to family and friends of both Mock and Caraballo about what the community’s support means to them.

Hundreds of balloons filled the sky as dozens said goodbye to Hunter Mock and Angelito Caraballo.

“These balloons are to signify that everywhere they go and everybody that they’ve touched in the positive direction that there’s a mass of us now,” said Kate Mock, mother of Hunter Mock.

The bodies of Mock and Caraballo were found on October 10. Since then, the support of the community has been overwhelming.

The mothers of the teenagers say the large showing at the balloon launch was just one example of it.

“The outpouring from the general community and people beyond our direct community, it’s been amazing,” Kate said.

“It’s very great, to have all the support that we have. I feel like me and my other children like when there’s more people around to go through this than it just being us,” said the mother of Angelito Caraballo, Tanya Evans.

Connor Schell was a friend to both Mock and Caraballo.

“Hunter and Angel would want us to keep our heads up,” said Schell.

Schell says he still can’t believe they’re gone.

“It still seems, like, so unreal, you know. I feel like they’re just gonna text me or like come back eventually but I know it’s not gonna happen, it sucks,” Schell explained.

As family and friends struggle to come to terms with the tragedy, they wonder what Mock and Caraballo would think of everyone gathering to remember their lives.

“He’d think it’s crazy and ‘what are all these people doing here?’ I still can’t believe all this, and I don’t think he would be able to get why any of this happened either,” said Dan Helfer, uncle of Hunter Mock.

Although dozens showed up to let go of the balloons, they will never let go of the memories they shared with the boys.

The investigation into the deaths of Mock and Caraballo is still ongoing and 28/22 News will continue to follow it and keep you updated with the latest.