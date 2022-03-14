Community comes together to help Ukrainian orphanages

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County community is coming together to support victims in Ukraine. They’re doing so through a fundraiser, they hope to send supplies and donations to the European nation by the end of the month.

It’s been weeks since the recent Russian invasion in Ukraine, leaving many injured and without resources. Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi organized a fundraiser to help Ukrainian Orphanages.

“The children need our help,” said Vinny Clausi, Former Northumberland County Commissioner.

Clausi, who came to the states from Italy, says he knows what it’s like to have nothing and wanted to give back.

I want everybody to know I came from Europe 50 years ago with $13 in my pocket. And I was successful and I want to help,” explained Clausi.









He donated $10,000 and wants the community to help reach his goal of $100,000 by March 31st. Residents came to the Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin to give donations and offer support.

“The people really are always ready to help you know? It’s amazing that this kind of idea, in this region in Northumberland County,” said Pastor Mykola Ivanov, Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church.

There are around 35,000 households in the county and if each family gives $5 then their goal will be reached. Ukrainian native, Pastor Ivanov is still collecting first aid supplies through the church.

“Especially those military first aid kits because they have a lot more for the people who are wounded,” said Pastor Ivanov.

To make donations please visit the church’s website and those who can’t give are encouraged to keep the victims in your prayers.