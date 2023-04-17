JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire tore through three homes in Lackawanna County just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, leaving seven people displaced.

As multiple fire crews responded to the three-home fire in Jessup on Saturday night, firemen were not the only first responders.

“Our chapter, we cover 8 counties right now. So, we are in every county and every town and we respond to everything we can to help with the families that need us,” said Executive Director of The American Red Cross NEPA Chapter, Sherry Nealon.

The American Red Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania provided both, families and those battling the blaze with care kits, food, water, and support.

“They were there on scene and helped provide the families with what they needed. A lot of times when it’s a multi-family fire as well, you have to call in more people to help out and more caseworkers to help process,” Nealon added.

The help continued, even after the flames were put out.

Qwik Mart in Jessup donated $3,000 to the families.

“Those are our regular customers and all the customers that come through the Qwik Mart, we consider them as a family. So as a family, we try our best to help them as much as we can so as a whole community we can help them as well too,” said Shiv Patel, owner of the Qwik Mart in Jessup.

Other local businesses such as restaurants, ice cream shops, and the Jessup Borough have begun collecting donations for the families.

“Well, since Saturday, we’ve just seen a lot of the community coming together in order to help these families. Part of Northeast PA is that whenever there is devastation in the community is everyone rallies together to support them, and that’s what these families truly need at this time,” said Jessup Borough Manager Mia Stine.

Through the efforts of the community, the families have already received an abundance of clothing but can still use other necessary resources.