CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week.

Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route 447.

“All he cared about was making people laugh and smile, and he was so full of life,” said Alyssa Haines.

His mother, Alyssa, hugged friends and family that came by to talk about the impact he made on everyone he came in contact with.

“To have the most unimaginable heart-wrenching thing happen and just to have all this love, there’s no words. There’s no words,” Alyssa said.

Matthew was a member of the East Stroudsburg South High School Football team, his family said he was a jokester.





They told Eyewitness News they’re in awe at the amount of support they’ve received.

“I’m still waiting for my brother to come home, but to see all these people here means the world,” said Casey Haines, Matthew’s brother. “The tow company tore up our check for the accident like everyone’s been so great.”

His mark on their hearts is forever permanent, bringing them all together Friday.

“He just literally brings life to you and I mean he keeps that up regardless even though he’s not here, he’s still showing that he’s able to bring people together and just show all this love just from him,” explained Audrey Lightner, Matthew’s sister.

Nearly $15,000 has been raised for the Matthew Haines’ family.

If you’re interested in donating head to the families’ fundraiser.