FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is rallying behind a popular restaurant and Tavern this weekend several weeks after a devastating fire.

A fundraiser wrapped up Saturday nights for Gin’s Tavern near Factoryville.

It’s been a little more than a month since the family-owned restaurant was reduced to rubble.

Saturday a benefit planned by the community provided much hope for a successful turnaround.

It’s not unusual for Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company to host fundraisers, but none rarely as big as this. The massive outpouring is to benefit Gin’s Tavern.

“We are used to being on the giving end of things and being on the receiving end of things is overwhelming and of course, we knew it was going to be a big turnout but we had no idea and we are elated and overjoyed and so grateful for everything our community has done for us,” says Ashley Shylkofski an employee at Gin’s Tavern who has been working there for 15 years.

Last month, flames ripped through the popular bar and restaurant that’s been in her family since the 1950s.

When Shylkofski rushed down to the burning business, she quickly realized there was no saving what many consider a community staple.

Surrounding communities sprang to action planning this fundraising event to help the family and restaurant start all over again.

Firefighter Joe Thomas helped put out the restaurant fire that devastating day.

“No matter what it is there is always someone out there who is willing to help someone out,” said Thomas.

Thousands of people enjoyed the food especially one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes tex mex soup.

19 bands in all performed, there was even a live auction, and raffle baskets, too.

Even with this place packed with over 1000 people around and so much to do, everyone here has one goal in mind, to see Gin’s Tavern back in business.

“Out of the darkness comes light and I’ve said this before and I will say it again, if you can’t find a good person just go out and be one and from the looks of things you don’t have to look very far to see of a bunch good people for the same reason,” explained Cindy Edwards who helped organized the event.

Despite the large turnout and endless help from the community, the restaurant has a long way to go before it is back up and running.