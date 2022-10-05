WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day of the year for those who practice Judaism.

Yom Kippur began Tuesday night at sunset and will continue until Wednesday evening. The day is primarily for those to atone and repent for their wrongdoings.

Many Jews take the day to fast, from food and drinks for almost 26 hours as a way of acknowledging the seriousness of the day.

The fasting is also usually accompanied by ascetic behavior with intense prayer, and confession of sins. When fasting ends, people usually have a meal with their loved ones.

Yom Kippur will be observed at Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday with a concluding service at 5:00 p.m.