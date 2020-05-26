Communities react to the manhunt in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The investigation and manhunt of Peter Manfredonia has people in the Poconos concerned.

State Police say Manfredonia made his way to East Stroudsburg. They are now investigating whether Peter Manfredonia stole a car here in the Poconos and whether he remains in the area.

The manhunt that’s unfolded in local neighborhoods has folks here on edge.

Marnie Niter from Stroudsburg tells Eyewitness News, “It’s a little scary, concerning actually. I’m wondering if I should be here today. “

Marnie Niter and her daughter Sydney say they have been following the search for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, who is wanted for killing two men in Connecticut, as well as a home invasion, and a kidnapping.

Pennsylvania State Police reported Tuesday that Manfredonia eventually made his way to this Walmart in East Stroudsburg. Investigators believed this image, taken by a security camera, shows Manfredonia walking on railroad tracks behind the Walmart in East Stroudsburg.

Manfredonia remains on the run-despite a massive search in this area on Monday.

Tuesday afternoon, troopers released information about a black Hyundai Sante Fe that was stolen, Monday night into Tuesday, in the same area as that Walmart. It bears Pennsylvania registration KYW-1650. Investigators are not positive that Manfredonia stole the vehicle, but it raises their suspicions.

Sydney Niter of Stroudsburg comments, “It’s a bit scary, but it’s the world we live in”

These two men often work in the Poconos and stop at this Walmart to pick up some lunch.

Chad Rokita of Scranton says, “He gets dropped off by Uber driver here. We don’t even know where he went, things like that. There’s State Police over there so it’s kind of weird. We have enough going on with whole COVID-19 stuff, now we got this guy. “

Brian Johnson of Old Forge tells us, “It’s crazy of all places to go it’s here you know he could have gone anywhere he chose our backyard. “

Investigators have not said what the motive was for the crime spree. Although there have been media reports that he was dealing with some psychological issues. Troopers say if you see Manfredonia, do not approach him. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers.