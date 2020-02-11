Communities react to proposed state police fee

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have reaction to a proposal by Governor Tom Wolf to have all communities pay a fee for state police coverage.

The Governor put forth the idea in his budget proposal saying it would help fund the Pennsylvania State Police who provide police protection to many communities that don’t have their own police force.

This is the first time that all communities would pay for PSP services.

Some folks say it’s double taxation. Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a look at the proposal and what it could mean to taxpayers on Eyewitness News at 6pm.