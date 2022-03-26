SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A city-wide celebration of the arts is underway in Lackawanna County. It includes dozens of decked-out porches in Scranton’s historic hill section.

Residents here in the 700 block of North Irving Avenue chose a board game theme for this year’s Scranton porch festival.

The second annual do-it-yourself-inspired event aims to bring neighborhoods together. While showcasing creativity in the Electric City.

Organizers from the Scranton Fringe Festival came up with the idea last year as a pandemic-friendly way to spread smiles. In lieu of many canceled or postponed celebrations. Even though many COVID restrictions have been lifted, the fun tradition continues to have a positive impact.

“The neighborhoods that did take part have really benefitted. There are several people who’ve mentioned that it gave them a chance to connect with their neighbors that are new to the area or moved during COVID. It was their first opportunity last year and again this year to really immerse themselves in the community,” said Conor Kelly O’Brien, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Scranton Fringe

‘PorchFest’ is wrapping up Saturday night but many of these homes will leave their displays up for a few more days. Reporter Madonna Mantione will hear from homeowners about the importance of celebrating arts and culture coming up on eyewitness news at 11 p.m.