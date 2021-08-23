Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton cleaning up after heavy rains flood emergency room

Video courtesy of Jessica Kehl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clean up began Monday morning after rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Henri flooded part of Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton Sunday night.



Video courtesy of Jessica Kehl

Heavy rains caused water to rush into the emergency room on the first floor of the hospital Sunday night. Leftover large, rocky debris could be seen on Jefferson Avenue outside of the hospital Monday morning.

The main entrance was closed Sunday while Serve Pro removed the water and began cleaning up the mess. The hospital was open and operational Monday.