HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died while responding to a crash in Huntingdon County.

Governor Wolf’s team ordered all flags to be immediately lowered to half-staff to honor Marvin Gruber, Zachary Paris, and Kurt Keilhofer.

On December 7, Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber from the New Tripoli Fire Department died due to injuries sustained after getting trapped in a burning Schuylkill County home.

On December 6, officials say Keilhofer, of the Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County, died while responding to a car crash in Union Township.

The U.S. flag is set to remain at full staff during the tribute.