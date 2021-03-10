Commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff for fallen Northumberland County fire chief

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered on Wednesday that the commonwealth flag at all state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northumberland County are to fly at half-staff immediately.

This is in honor of Deputy Fire Chief Kevin (Bubba) Malukas of the Coal Township Fire Department who died in the line of duty on Monday.

Flags will stay at half-staff until sunset on March 13, the day of Malukas’s funeral. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.