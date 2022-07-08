SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner is in hot water and her fellow commissioner spoke out about it, all after the D.A. filed a lawsuit.

“She’s created a lot of enemies for herself. She’s in trouble,” a fellow commissioner told Eyewitness News.

Court documents highlight Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick saying she used her position to order the county IT Director to retrieve emails referencing an inmate at the Lackawanna County Jail.

Through this, she was allegedly able to obtain private emails between Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons and Warden Tim Betti.

It’s an issue that concerns fellow county commissioner Chris Chermak.

“I don’t believe it’s ethical. I would not ask for a judge’s emails. My god, I would never do that. That’s the job for the District Attorney or solicitors. There’s ways to do things,” said Commissioner Chermak.

District Attorney Mark Powell filed the paperwork saying Domenick interfered with a Human Resources investigation initiated against an employee under investigation by the Lackawanna County Prison.

The paperwork went on to say she has since threatened to fire people within the HR department and prison if the investigation continued against said employee.

Powell outlined that the other county commissioners nor the Chief of Staff were made aware of Domenick’s order, something she claimed she had the right to do.

“That’s really brewing right now. It’s very concerning to me. It’s disturbing that this is going on. A commissioner’s job here is to manage the business of the county, not conduct independent investigations,” Chermak told Eyewitness News.

The Lackawanna County Solicitor’s Office released a statement on the matter saying in part,

“Commissioner Domenick vehemently disputes the truth and veracity of District Attorney Powell’s allegations levied against her.” Statement from the Lackawanna County Solicitor’s Office

The statement went on to say, “Although this statement is not intended to detail Commissioner Domenick’s position or defenses, it is intended to denounce and refute District Attorney Powell’s allegations.”

The prison warden, private investigator, Chief of Staff, and Debi Domenick were all unavailable for comment. The D.A. told Eyewitness News he would not comment on pending litigation.