Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City closed again due to flooding

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a road closure due to the steady rain in Dickson City.







The 800 block of Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is closed to all traffic due to a flooded road.

A storm pipe five feet in diameter travels behind Dickson City Crossings to collect water runoff and makes a 90-degree turn by home depot. The pipe then travels under Commerce Boulevard it continues under a Dunmore Borough-owned access road alongside Taco Bell then into a retention pond, Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi explained to us earlier this month.

