Commerce Boulevard businesses impacted by broken storm pipe in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple business employees spoke out Friday night about constant flooding on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson city. These businesses share an entrance that is closed due to a much bigger problem.

During the week, Eyewitness News has reached out to the company that owns the Dickson City Crossings multiple times for a comment. Friday is here and we still have not heard back.

The Dickson City Borough believes it’s mostly the company’s responsibility to fix the broken storm pipe under the ground.

Drivers are also frustrated over the Dunmore Borough road being closed because of safety concerns as a storm drain beneath is caving in.

Motorists aren’t the only ones upset, the business employees are as well

“It’s been challenging and has affected our staff. We’re not able to provide the working hours for people that we would like to, so it’s been a very difficult situation,” explained Jerry Kitzrow, Taco Bell Marketing Director.

Kitzrow says they have lost business at this location. As its main entrance, just off of the closed road, forces customers to enter and exit through the Royal Buffet.

“I can tell you it’s seriously damaging our business,” Kitzrow said. “The longer this goes without being repaired the further it’s going to continue back up. And further, the damage happening to this pipe and drainage system.”

Kitzrow says business is tougher when it rains and Commerce Boulevard is closed.

Madison Daches is a waitress at Basilico’s Pizzeria and just like Taco Bell, its shared main entrance is closed. Customers and employees are forced to enter near Red Robin, go around Panera Bread, and then enter Park Center.

“Typically we’re pretty busy during the weekdays, but you know, not too much since they closed that down,” said Daches. “It’s one of the first things that people tell me when they sit down to eat, ‘like wow it was such a process to get into here.'”

Other business owners, said they hope they can redesign and make it an entrance and exit, with a right turn only.

As of right now, motorists are advised not to enter it at this current moment as there is a Do Not Enter sign.