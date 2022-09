DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic is backed up once again on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City after heavy rain flooded the area.

Traffic could be seen backed up while police directed traffic and diverted drivers from the area.

Information was recently released about the plan to alleviate the ponding water, but that project has not yet begun.

Police are urging drivers to stay away from the area if possible.