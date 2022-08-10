LAURELTON, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Comic book artist Keith Williams will present at the West End Library on Saturday, September 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Williams has worked with Marvel Comics since the 1980s, starting off as a background inker before working on such comics as Spider-Man, The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk with John Byrne, Warlock, and X-Men. Williams was a part of Marvel’s first all-Black editorial team.

Williams has also drawn for Dark Horse Comics, Moonstone Comics, and DC Comics, where he worked on Superman.

Williams studied under Don Perlin, John Romita Sr, and Will Eisner, creator of the Spirit comic strip.

A meet and greet will follow Williams’ presentation. The event will be open to the public until 3:30 p.m.