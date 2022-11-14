WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that comedian Steve Treviño will be performing on February 9, 2023.

The performance will be part of Treviño’s “America’s Favorite Husband” tour.

Treviño rose to fame with his 2014 Netflix comedy special, Steve Treviño: Relatable.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Kirby Center Box Office,by calling 570-826-1100 to charge by phone, or online at the Kirby Center’s website. A Kirby Center member presale will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m.

For more information about Treviño’s tour, visit his website.