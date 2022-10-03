WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham announced that he will perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on February 9th at 7:00 p.m.

The performance will be a part of Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour.

Dunham is known for incorporating his ventriloquism acts into his comedy, often sharing the stage with some of his puppets, such as Peanut, Walter, and Bubba J.

Tickets will go on sale on October 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the NBT Bank Box Office at the Mohegan Sun Arena, or online at Ticketmaster or Dunham’s website.