WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chelsea Handler will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on December 4 at 7:00 p.m. as a stop on her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

Handler is a comedian, television host, author, and advocate best known for hosting E!’s Chelsea Lately for seven years, as well as for her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Chelsea Handler: Evolution.

Handler has been named as one of TIME Magazine’s TIME 100, Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year, and has been honored by the Human Rights Campaign as one of its Ally of Equity award winners.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kirby Center Box Office, the Kirby Center website, or by calling (570) 826-1100 to charge by phone.