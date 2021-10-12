Comedian Bill Burr to stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in June

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is scheduled to make a stop in Wilkes-Barre Township at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on June 16th.

Tuesday, Burr announced spring and summer North American dates for his Live Nation produced 2022 arena tour. Bill Burr (Slight Return), visiting 23 cities from April through August.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster and in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, you can visit Bill Burr’s website.