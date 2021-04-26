Comcast offering free WiFi for students at Bradford County branch YMCA

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Comcast has announced plans to equip the Bradford County Branch YMCA with a WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” this month “to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy.”

The “Lift Zone” will allow students to access the internet, participate in distance learning, and complete homework.

The initiative will provide free connectivity for the community centers for the next three years.

“The Bradford County Branch YMCA is very pleased to welcome Comcast’s Lift Zones to Bradford County as part of our collective effort to ensure that youth, regardless of income, are connected to the educational tools needed to ensure their success,” said Chad Eberhart, Chief Executive Officer of River Valley Regional YMCA.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Lisa Birmingham, Vice President of External and Government Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”