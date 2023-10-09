PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday was Columbus Day and many businesses and schools took that day off.

Columbus Day officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas, but in recent years, some have pointed out Columbus’s alleged cruel treatment of native americans.

Many have created what they call Indigenous Peoples Day. The federal government recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day, but it’s not officially a holiday.

Several lawmakers announced they had reintroduced legislation to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

In Luzerne County on Monday, a wreath was placed at the foot of the Columbus statue in Pittston.