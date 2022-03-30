MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a standoff incident that took place Tuesday evening in Columbia County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said they were called to assist the South Center Township Police on the 600 block of Race Street in Mifflin Township just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers noted that during this, they were investigating a road rage incident, where someone reportedly threatened other drivers with a gun.

Troopers said that while trying to speak with whoever was in the building. they heard a ruckus inside. According to troopers. 35-year-old Vance Brown opened the door of the residence and showed officials a pistol.

Troopers also said Brown disregarded all commands to come out of the house and then he barricaded himself inside the residence. It was then requested that Montour/Columbia SWAT responded.







Troopers said that while trying to make contact with Brown, they believe they heard him fire a single shot while still inside the home. After an unknown amount of time, troopers said Brown opened the door again, threatened officers, and once again showed a pistol.

After Brown showed the pistol for a second time, a Montour/Columbia SWAT Officer fired one shot from his rifle, according to troopers, which struck Brown.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner’s Office. Troopers also said that after further investigation, Brown was involved in the road rage incident that Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg was investigating.

Officials are investigating the incident and will release more information when it is available.