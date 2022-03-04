Columbia County residents raise concerns over proposed solar farm

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some residents in our area are raising concerns Thursday night, over the construction of an Industrial Solar Power Plant.



It’s proposed to be built on nearly 150 acres of agricultural land in Columbia County.

After a second public hearing Thursday, in front of the Scott Township Board of Supervisors, discussions continue on whether or not to move forward with the proposed solar project.

Eyewitness News spoke with one homeowner who believes it could be detrimental to his property and family.

Shawn Rosler’s favorite thing about his home in Scott Township is this scenic view. His family has enjoyed its serenity for nearly 10 years, but the future of the farmland is uncertain.

“This is basically a large oil conglomerate dropping a power plant in our backyard,” said Shawn Rosler, Scott Township Resident.

A proposed 40,000-panel solar energy plant could soon be built just steps away from his children’s swing set.

Rosler is raising concerns about property value and the desecration of rich agricultural land.

“We live here. We get it. We wake up, we see the deer running, we see the birds flying, they don’t see that,” Rosler explained.

Rosler and his wife Greta were among nearly 100 others who spoke out during a public hearing about the proposal Thursday night.

“This is an injustice to anyone living in our community,” said Greta Rosler, Scott Township Resident.







Tensions ran high as residents expressed their feelings to the board of supervisors, who will ultimately vote on a decision.

“The audience sits out here and thinks we’re against them. We’re not against or for it, we can’t let our feelings be known,” expressed William Hafner, Chairman, Scott Township Board of Supervisors.

Many just want what they believe is best for their community.

“The field has been a good neighbor to us for the 26 years we’ve lived here. And I would like to see it continue to be used for agriculture,” said Lawrence Fuller, Scott Township Resident.

No decision was reached Thursday night and the next hearing date is yet to be determined.