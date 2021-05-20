Columbia County man facing 353 counts of animal cruelty

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Columbia County man is facing 353 counts of animal cruelty after a concerned resident reported him to authorities.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania SPCA, Philip Malencore, was housing 187 animals at a property in Berwick when a resident filed a complaint concerning the welfare of the animals.

An investigation on April 22nd found animals living in unsanitary conditions, lacking water, and lacking proper veterinary care.

Of the 353 charges Malencore faces, 11 are felonies, 7 are misdemeanors, and the remaining 335 are summary offenses.

The animals, which included 112 pigeons, 37 rabbits, 12 sheep, 6 chickens, 2 ducks, 2 dogs, 1 peacock, 1 miniature horse, and 1 donkey, were removed from the home and eventually taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia Headquarters.