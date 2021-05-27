Columbia County man charged with attempted homicide after police say he attacked a man with a machete

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man in Columbia County is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he attacked a man with a machete.

Officers with the Berwick Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Pine Street on Sunday for a disturbance. Once on scene officers say they saw a victim with a laceration to the arm caused by a machete.

The victim told officers he was attacked by Marlo, who was later determined to be Marlon Melendez-Reyes of Berwick. Court papers say Melendez-Reyes fled the scene after the attack.

Home surveillance footage obtained by police showed a verbal argument between the victim and Melendez-Reyes before Melendez-Reyes briefly entered the home before returning and attacking the victim with a machete.

The victim was interviewed by officers at the hospital and said he was hired to do a construction job for Melendez-Reyes’ father, and was supposed to get paid by the end of the week and was owed $345.00.

The victim said he spoke with Melendez-Reyes about being paid but it turned into a dispute. Melendez-Reyes invited the victim back to the home on Pine Street later that day to receive the money.

According to court papers, the victim said a dispute ensued when the victim arrived at the house, the victim called Melendez-Reyes a “no good drug dealer”, “a thief” and “a junkie”. It was after this Melendez-Reyes went back inside of the home to retrieve the machete. Melendez-Reyes came back to the porch and slashed the victim in the arm with the machete, and the victim immediately ran from the home.

Melendez-Reyes chased the victim yelling “I will f***ing kill you”, all while swinging around the machete, attempting to strike the victim repeatedly, court papers say.

Melendez-Reyes is being charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime.