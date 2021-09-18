Columbia County man arrested on eight felony charges

COAL TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Berwick Police arrest a man charging him with eight felony accounts for an incident in 2018.

According to Berwick Police Department, on Friday detectives operated on an arrest warrant for Brian Austin, 41, on seven charges of second-degree felonies and one first-degree felony.

Police say the charges are from an incident that occurred in 2018 in the Borough of Berwick. Berwick police did not state the nature of the incident.

Austin was taken into custody and transported back to Columbia County where he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Knecht.

He remains in Columbia County prison after failing to post the $100,000 bail. Austin is scheduled to appear back in court early next month.