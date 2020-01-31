Columbia County Man Accused of Killing His Parents

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is locked up in Columbia County Friday after police say he shot and killed his parents Thursday night.

According to State Police, Troopers responded to Hartman Road in Orange Township around 10:00pm Thursday for a report of two people deceased in a home.

When they arrived they found 51-year-old Flint William Kressler and 60-year-old Sharon J. Kressler dead from what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Police have arrested their son, 18-year-old Carl Ray Kressler and charged him with homicide.

This is a developing story. We will have much more on later editions of Eyewitness News.