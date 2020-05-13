BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Columbia County intends to move to Yellow Phase on Friday.

Today, Columbia County Commissioners sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf to inform him they intend to move to the Yellow Phase of his COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan.

The Commissions passed a Resolution Wednesday declaring Columbia County will move from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase effective May 15, 2020.

The commissioners will null and void the Resolution if the Governor’s office indicates that Columbia County will move to the Yellow Phase by Friday, May 22nd.

Tonight on Eyewitness News, Reporter Julie Dunphy talks to Columbia County Commissioners about the Resolution and why they believe the county is ready to move to the next phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.