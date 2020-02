ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man accused of homicide in Columbia County is heading to trial.

18-year-old Carl Kressler was arrested back in January after court documents say he confessed to killing his adoptive parents, Sharon and Flint Kressler in their Orange Township home.

Kressler was in District Court Tuesday facing those charges. A judge ruled there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. A date has not yet been set.