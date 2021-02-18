Clinton County DA seeks death penalty for homicide of 9-year-old

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Clinton County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for Jamie Lynn Jackson for the November 2020 homicide of her nephew Anson Stover.

The DA filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances in the case of Commonwealth v. Jamie Lynne Jackson prior to her scheduled formal arraignment on February 22.

Jackson was charged with criminal homicide on December 3, 2020. Jackson also faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

An autopsy revealed extensive physical injuries to Stover consistent with repeated physical abuse to the head, neck, torso, arms, legs and pelvic region.