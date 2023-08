BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Columbia County, crews were called and a potentially scary situation was adverted.

State and local police were called to the scene of a suspicious package that was set to be delivered to the courthouse. The postal worker brought the package back to the post office.

The parcel was scanned and there were electronic components inside.

After some investigation, it was determined that the item was an alcohol monitoring device and the scene was cleared.