Columbia County crash under investigation

ORANGEVILLE BORO, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- WBRE/WYOU has just learned that the crash that closed the roads in the early morning of January 24th was fatal.

According to Police reports the single vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines, drove over the sidewalk before colliding with a concrete wall.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Columbia County Coroner.

Police are still investigating the nature of the crash.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.