Columbia County couple charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program laundering scheme

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A couple from Bloomsburg was charged on Wednesday for a money laundering scheme that included nearly $300,000 of relief payments from the Paycheck Protection Program, United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, created a false corporation titled CGM Realty LLC, court papers say. They opened bank accounts and a Bitcoin trading account in the corporation’s name using false and forged documents.

Court papers say the couple allegedly used the accounts to receive over $135,000 in fraudulent funds and more than $296,000 from a PPP loan.

That documentation included false information and certifications about CGM Realty LLC’s employee payroll obligations, and intention to use the funds for approved purposes, when the company had no employees or legitimate business operations.

Corradini and Hackenberg are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and with two counts of committing bank fraud for submitting false and fraudulent documentation to obtain the PPP loan.

They also are charged with two counts of making false statements on loan applications, with conspiring to commit money laundering and with three counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions by purchasing Bitcoins with the fraudulently obtained PPP loan.

Corradini is charged with one count of making false statements to IRS agents that he did not

have access to CGM Realty LLC’s bank account.

Hackenberg is charged with two counts of making false statements to IRS agents that she had no knowledge of CGM Realty LLC, and that she had not communicated with other co-conspirators in over a year.