MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and Representative Robert Leadbeter announced Thursday that $485,520 in state funding will be used to replace the T-409 Bridge over Ten Mile Run in Columbia County.

The bridge was originally built in 1940 and underwent reconstruction in 1982. PennDOT indicated in 2017, the bridge was showing structural degradation and signs of wear and tear affecting its weight capacity, according to the release.

“This bridge is a major part of our local transportation infrastructure and we need it to serve the local community now and in the future,” said Leadbeter.

The project is receiving funding from the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund, according to the release. The fund provides grants to ensure a safe a reliable system of transportation and encourage economic development.