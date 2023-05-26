BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is hosting a yard sale to help raise money for their Columbia County organization.

From a temporary home to a forever home: That’s the goal for the nonprofit Animal Rescue Center, or ARC, in Bloomsburg.

The organization is a no kill shelter, meaning if animals are never adopted, they let them live out the rest of their lives in the shelter. They do not receive any government funding so they depend solely on fundraisers like yard sales and donations.

“We have everything. It’s basically salvation army kind of set up. People donate things, we go through it, we pick out the valuable things, we price them, we put them on the tables, people come in and buy,” explained ARC volunteer Debby Cropf.

They have everything from plants to home décor, sporting goods and so much more.

“I love to thrift this is the best spot and you know it helps the animals too. Everything they sell at a super fair priced which is why I love coming here and I come here three of the four days that they’re open every week,” stated Nicholas Corforte of Berwick..

Every penny raised at this yard sale goes towards the furry friends at ARC. The shelter is home to over 20 dogs and more than 70 cats.

“The yard sales is really one of our main fundraising opportunities because we can run it all through the summer months. Without the fundraiser money that we got and donations that we got we really couldn’t do what we do,” said ARC staff member Cierra Mitevska.

The yard sale is open four days a week, Thursday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They expect donation drop offs at the yard sale from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information on ARC, visit their website.