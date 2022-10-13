BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is heading to trial on murder and attempted murder charges for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people during a benefit for fire victims in August.

One person died and 17 others were injured. Police say after Reyes left the accident scene he killed his own mother.

On Monday, the Columbia County and Luzerne County District Attorneys filed additional criminal charges against Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes.

It was decided Thursday that all charges will be held for trial. Reyes remains in the Columbia County Prison.