SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In a statement released Thursday morning, the County of Lackawanna Transit System announced that they will continue to require masks.

COLTS says they will comply with the extension of the federal mandate that requires masks on all public transportation vehicles and in transportation hubs until May 3, 2022.

COLTS must comply with federal mandates as a recipient of federal funding, or risk enforcement actions by the Federal Transit Administration that could include loss of funding.