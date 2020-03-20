COLTS changes to Saturday schedules

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will run on Saturday schedules beginning Monday, March 23. All Fixed Route buses will run Saturday schedules with a few modifications and exceptions. The Saturday schedules are in effect Monday through Saturday until further notice.

Shared Ride will run dialysis, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, and ADA trips.

“COLTS is an essential service that gets people to work, to doctor’s appointments, and to the grocery store. We have seen a drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we still need to service the public,” said COLTS Executive Director Bob Fiume.

There are new Saturday schedules for #12 Jessup, #21 East Mountain/Oakmont, #52 Carbondale, and #54 Green Ridge/Dickson City available at coltsbus.com.

Exceptions and Modifications:

The #99 Minooka / Montage will run to EDM Americas only.

The #71 Evening City Circle North and #72 Evening City Circle South will run their weekday schedules Monday through Friday and Saturday schedule on Saturdays.

The #12 Jessup will continue to go to Comprehensive Treatment Centers during the week, but not on Saturdays. Both inbound and outbound trips pick up at :40 past the hour.

The #48 Dalton/Waverly (which does not run on Saturdays) will run on a modified schedule Monday through Friday. The outbound trips will be: 9:35 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 2:35 p.m.; inbound trips will be 10:05 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 3:25 p.m.

The #28 Pittston adds a 6:15 a.m. outbound and 7:15 a.m. inbound Monday–Friday.

The #31 Old Forge/Stauffer add a 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. inbound Monday-Friday.

The #26 Mohegan Sun remains cancelled.