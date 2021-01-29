COLTS cancels several routes on Friday, Monday due to shortage of operators

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County of Lackawanna Transportation System (COLTS) is canceling a number of routes on Friday and Monday due to the shortage of operators, they announced on Facebook.

Routes #43 and #45 to and from the Viewmont Mall have been canceled as well as #12 to and from Jessup, #52 to and from Carbondale and #28 to and from Pittston. In addition, #36 to and from Keyser Valley/Lafayette, #31 to and from Old Forge/Stauffer, all trips following route #26 to and from Mohegan Sun/Wilkes Barre VA, and others have been nixed for the two days.

According to the Facebook page, these cancelations will continue into Monday. A complete list should be available by the end of Friday.

This comes after the announcement that Saturday trips will be canceled starting February 6.

