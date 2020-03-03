COLTS announces detours for President Trump Scranton visit Thursday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The County of Lackawanna Transit System, or COLTS, announced detours that will be in effect all day Thursday due to road closures for the Presidents’ visit to the Electric City.

OUTBOUND:

12 Jessup and #14 Drinker: Lackawanna, left on Franklin to Vine to Penn to Olive to North Washington to regular route

18 Petersburg and #53 Marywood/U of S: Lackawanna, left on Franklin to Vine to Penn to Olive to North Washington to Pine to Jefferson to Mulberry to regular route

21 East Mountain, #25 Valley View, #26 Mohegan Sun, #28 Pittston, #99 Minooka/Montage: regular route

41 High Works and #52 Carbondale: Lackawanna to left on Franklin to Vine to Penn to Olive to Wyoming

45 Viewmont Express and #48 Dalton/Waverly: Lackawanna to Franklin to Mulberry

INBOUND:

12 Jessup and #14 Drinker: North Washington, right on Olive, left on Penn to Linden to Franklin

18 Petersburg and #53 Marywood/U of S: Mulberry to left on Jefferson to Lackawanna

21 East Mountain, #25 Valley View, #26 Mohegan Sun, #28 Pittston, #99

Minooka/Montage: Jefferson to Lackawanna; if they cannot make turn, use Spruce to Franklin

41 High Works and #52 Carbondale: Wyoming to right on Olive to left on Penn, right on Spruce to Franklin to Lackawanna

45 Viewmont Express and #48 Dalton/Waverly: regular route

Scranton is busy gearing up for President Trump’s visit. Tuesday afternoon, Eyewitness News spotted a Fox News truck parked outside the Scranton Cultural Center. Crews were going in and out of the building setting up for Thursday’s town hall.