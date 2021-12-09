COLTS and Toys for Tots come together for 12th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are more than two weeks from Christmas and a local organization needs more toy donations. You can Stuff the Bus to help this holiday season.

COLTS is holding its annual event for children in need, donations have been coming in all day Thursday.

Donation after donation, generous people dropped off gifts for children this Christmas season.

“I was thinking I had some errands to run. I got to go to Five Below, I know and I went in there and I thought, ‘hey this is perfect’,” said Clarks Summit Resident Randy Korb.

Korb says he got items that will hopefully make someone happy.

“Couple different kind of balls. Soccer ball, soccer seems to be a big thing with kids these days. Uhm, basketball everybody loves basketball,” said Korb.





Gifts collected are part of COLTS 12th annual Stuff the Bus initiative helping Toys for Tots.

“It’s an inspiring day because you just see the community come out and give. You see people, you know, that may not be able to give and they still do,” said Gretchen Wintermantel Director of Marketing and Communications, COLTS.

Wintermantel says last year COLTS collected more than 15,000 toys and nearly $5,000 in monetary donations.

“Knowing we’re helping local children, is what matters,” said Wintermantel.

“We’re scheduled to get toys for Toys for Tots on Monday,” said Major Karen Schmig, Salvation Army Scranton.

Major Schmig says parents apply for Toys for Tots ahead of October. The Salvation Army in Scranton then receives the notification of how many are in need in its service area which will automatically get enrolled into its Angel Tree program as well.

Roughly 200 to 300 hundred children are helped each year by the Salvation Army.

“Break them up into age group and then people who already signed up for Toys for Tots/Angel tree they will get. Then we will also be able to help people later on,” said Major Schmig.

The Salvation Army will receive Toys for Tots toys starting Monday. To make sure organizations fulfill their wish list Stuff the Bus will continue until 6:00 Thursday evening outside COLTS terminal building on Lackawanna Avenue.